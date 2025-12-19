Iranian Red Crescent rescuer dies while saving flood victims in Jahrom

The Public Relations Office of the Red Crescent Society of Fars province announced that Mohammad Ghorban, a relief worker with the provincial branch, died early Friday while helping people trapped by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall.

The statement said Ghorban was carrying out emergency relief and rescue missions for residents affected by the recent floods when he made the ultimate sacrifice.

It described his actions as “an example of exceptional bravery, selflessness and dedication to humanitarian service.”

“Without doubt, the memory and name of this devoted servant of humanity will remain alive in people’s hearts, and his sacrifice will stand as a lasting model for all relief workers and rescuers,” the statement said.

The Red Crescent Society of Fars province extended condolences to Ghorban’s family, his colleagues within the Red Crescent, and the people of the province.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has caused flooding in parts of southern Iran, prompting emergency response teams to carry out rescue and evacuation operations in several affected areas.