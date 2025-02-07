6 students killed, 27 injured in bus accident in southeastern Iran

Expressing her deep condolences in a statement, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, mourned the loss of the students and extended sympathies to their families.

The minister has ordered a thorough investigation into the accident to determine its causes.

The director general of roads and urban development of Kerman province, and the director general of road transportation and freight of the province, visited the accident site and the hospital to investigate the causes of the incident.

The bus accident occurred while the students were returning from a school trip.