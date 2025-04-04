IncidentsIFP Exclusive

Twin earthquakes rattle southern Iran, no major damage reported

By IFP Editorial Staff
Earthquake

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Shiraz, southern Iran, early Friday morning, according to the University of Tehran's Seismological Center.

The quake occurred at 7:14 am local time at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter near Lake Maharloo in the Darian region, about 34 km northeast of Shiraz.

Local authorities reported no casualties or significant structural damage. Initial assessments revealed only minor cracks in some older homes. Emergency teams were dispatched to the area, but normalcy was quickly restored.

Separately, a 4.1-magnitude tremor hit Bord Khun in Bushehr Province at 3:37 am Friday, as recorded by Iran’s National Seismological Center.

The quake originated at a depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was 149 km from Bord Khun. No damage or injuries were reported.

Both regions lie in Iran’s seismically active zones. While moderate quakes are frequent, strict construction codes in recent years have mitigated potential damage.

