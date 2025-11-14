13 killed in southern Iran fuel carrier crash

The crash occurred on the Chahdadkhoda-Rameshk road in Kerman Province when a pickup truck carrying illicit gasoline struck two passenger cars.

The impact triggered an intense fire that rapidly engulfed all three vehicles. According to emergency responders, the blaze was so severe that none of the occupants were able to escape.

All 13 people inside the cars died at the scene. Among the victims were five members of the same family, officials confirmed.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or further details about the driver of the fuel carrier.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The incident has renewed concerns over the long-standing issue of fuel smuggling in the region. Fuel-carrying vehicles, often overloaded and driven at high speeds to evade inspection, have been involved in numerous fatal accidents in southern provinces in recent years.

Local residents and safety advocates say the lack of effective enforcement has turned the problem into a persistent threat for communities and road users.