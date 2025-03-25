AFC Beach Soccer Championship: Iran defeats UAE to secure third straight win

With this win, Iran continued its unbeaten run in the group stage, having already defeated Indonesia and Afghanistan in earlier matches.

The close contest against the UAE further solidified Iran’s position as a tournament favorite.

The Iranian team will now advance to the quarterfinals, where they are set to face the second-placed team from Group D — one of Oman, Vietnam, or Bahrain — on Thursday, March 27.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, and Iran is aiming to secure one of the top spots in Asia.