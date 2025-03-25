IFP ExclusiveSport

AFC Beach Soccer Championship: Iran defeats UAE to secure third straight win

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s national beach soccer team claimed a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the United Arab Emirates in their third Group C match at the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, currently underway in Thailand.

With this win, Iran continued its unbeaten run in the group stage, having already defeated Indonesia and Afghanistan in earlier matches.
The close contest against the UAE further solidified Iran’s position as a tournament favorite.

The Iranian team will now advance to the quarterfinals, where they are set to face the second-placed team from Group D — one of Oman, Vietnam, or Bahrain — on Thursday, March 27.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, and Iran is aiming to secure one of the top spots in Asia.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks