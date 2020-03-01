Three Army Hospitals in Tehran Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients

Sayyari said parts of Besat, Golestan, and Hajar Hospitals are fully in control of the Health Ministry to give service to coronavirus patients.

Regarding the health status of the garrisons he said the condition is even better than that of people’s homes, and there is more control in these environments.

“The bio-defence headquarters is formed in the army and to date we have had no problems or suspicious cases in the army barracks and organizations. The health of our soldiers and army personnel is very important to us,” underlined Sayyari.