Iran’s FM stresses South Caucasus importance following Armenia visit

In an Instagram post on Tuesday detailing his trip, Araghchi described his discussions with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan as part of Iran’s “continuous talks with the neighbors about bilateral relations and regional developments.”

“After participating in an informal meeting and dinner hosted by Minister Mirzoyan, I walked back to my accommodation,” Araghchi wrote, noting warm encounters with Iranian tourists visiting Yerevan for Nowruz holidays.

The Iranian foreign minister specifically highlighted that “the South Caucasus holds particular importance in our country’s foreign policy,” reaffirming Iran’s commitment to active engagement in the region.

Araghchi arrived in Yerevan on Monday at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart as part of Iran’s ongoing talks with neighboring countries regarding bilateral relations and regional developments.

Analysts view the visit as part of Tehran’s efforts to maintain balanced relations with all South Caucasus nations, including Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, while protecting its strategic interests.