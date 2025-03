The intricate art form involves etching elaborate designs onto copper, gold, brass, or silver surfaces using specialized chisels and hammers.

Copper remains the preferred medium due to its malleability, a tradition dating back to when humans first worked with metals in ancient Persia and the Near East millennia before Christ.

While the exact origins of Iranian metal engraving remain unclear, archaeologists consider it among humanity’s earliest metalworking traditions.

