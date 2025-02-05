Senior commander: Iran must embrace cutting-edge AI, laser technologies

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Joint Air Defense Base, General Baqeri highlighted the need for up-to-date knowledge and utilization of the cutting-edge sciences.

Marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he recognized the significant progress in Iran’s defense capabilities despite challenges such as the 8-year war with Iraq, sanctions, and terrorist group confrontations.

General Baqeri noted that before the revolution, Iran’s defense industry was heavily reliant on imports, whereas now, the country produces most of its defense needs domestically and even exports some products.

General Baqeri underlined the critical responsibility of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, particularly amid the recent regional developments and ongoing US-aided Israeli aggressions.

He stressed the importance of an integrated command and control network and urged coordination among all military branches to support the base’s mission.

Baqeri called for continuous efforts to stay current with emerging technologies in electronic warfare, cyber, laser, quantum, and AI to ensure a robust and impenetrable defense for the nation.