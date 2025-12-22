Iran Army Chief: Armed forces closely monitor enemy moves, will respond decisively to any aggression

Major General Amir Hatami made the remarks during a visit to army units in western Iran, saying that continuous efforts are underway to enhance readiness to confront any threat, including asymmetric and irregular warfare.

Referring to the preparedness and combat capability of army units, Major General Hatami noted that their equipment and facilities have also been upgraded in line with experiences gained from the 12-day imposed war.

He added that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with firm resolve and determination, has mobilized everything necessary to confront enemies.

All army training and exercises, he said, are conducted in accordance with military principles, particularly passive defense, and are realistically designed to prepare forces for the battlefield.

The Army chief further stated that during the 12-day war, the enemy’s first advanced Heron drone entered Iranian territory from the country’s western borders and was immediately struck by air defense systems upon crossing the border, stressing that any violation will be met with the same level of decisiveness.

He added that today, too, the army’s mission is to safeguard Iran’s territorial integrity and national independence, and that all personnel are striving to fulfill this mission in the best possible manner.

Major General Hatami emphasized that the enemy must know that all are ready for martyrdom, sacrifice and selflessness, saying that while Iran’s forces will stand firm to the last drop of blood, they will not allow the slightest harm to be inflicted on the people of Iran.