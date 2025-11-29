Iran Army Chief: Active defense, smart deterrence form core of military strategy

Major General Amir Hatami, speaking at a ceremony marking Navy Day and the unveiling of the Kurdistan floating base along with the reintegration of the Sahand destroyer into the Navy, said that the Naval Forces continue to advance scientific efforts, technological self-reliance, and equipment indigenization by leveraging specialized and technical capacities.

He added that, with the support of the Defense Ministry’s marine industries and Iranian knowledge-based companies, significant strides have been made toward self-sufficiency.

Hatami noted that Iran’s maritime industry has achieved substantial progress in the development of both surface and subsurface vessels, as well as their associated systems, including naval weaponry.

This progress, he emphasized, will continue with strength and determination under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to Iran’s role in regional security, Hatami said that regional security and the security of individual states can no longer be viewed separately.

He added that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic has consistently played a constructive and irreplaceable role in ensuring regional security — a reality made even clearer by developments in the region over the past two years, which demonstrated who the true disruptors of regional stability are.

Hatami stressed that Iran’s long southern coastlines, access to open waters, well-equipped ports, skilled manpower, historical experience, indigenous knowledge and technology, and strategic geographic position all represent major capacities that can transform maritime opportunities into economic and security achievements.

The Army Chief underscored that building advanced vessels, upgrading maritime infrastructure, and enhancing Iran’s ability to operate in international waters are central pillars of the Army’s naval strategy.

Reaffirming Iran’s firm resolve to defend its ideals, national interests, and the lasting security of its people, Hatami concluded: “We will continue our path of self-sufficiency and defense advancement with full strength.”