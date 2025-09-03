Iranian armed forces “fully prepared” to respond to any aggression

Ebrahim Rezaei, speaking after a meeting between members of the commission and Major General Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as his deputies, said the session focused on the latest defensive preparedness and recent military operations during the 12-day war, including the strikes carried out against the Zionist regime.

According to Rezaei, General Mousavi stressed that Iran will stand firmly and powerfully against its enemies and defend the nation with full strength. His deputies also presented reports highlighting that the Armed Forces are in complete readiness, both defensively and operationally, and capable of delivering a stronger and harsher response than in previous confrontations.

Members of the parliamentary commission expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and dedication of the Armed Forces in defending the nation.

They reiterated the full support of both the Parliament and the Commission for strengthening Iran’s defense capabilities, as well as for improving the living conditions and meeting the needs of military personnel.