Armed Forces chief: Iran monitoring enemy moves closely; ready to respond

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for military academy cadets, General Mousavi congratulated the graduates and called them “officers of the resistance front and future army commanders.”

He praised the global shift toward respect for Iran’s resilience, saying the world now recognizes “the power of resistance” and that Palestine and Gaza have become symbols of steadfastness.

Referring to the repercussions of the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Mousavi argued the campaign exposed the criminal conduct of the United States and Israel and restored Palestine to international prominence.

General Mousavi slammed Israel, assisted by the US, for attempting, and failing, to escape international disgrace by attacking Iran in June, saying the regime later sought a ceasefire in desperation.

He warned of an intensified “cognitive war” of misinformation aimed at undermining Iran’s unity and urged the armed forces to maintain high readiness.

While asserting Iran currently respects ceasefire norms and does not intend offensive action, General Mousavi warned any hostile move against Iran would be met with a “completely different” response.

He called on universities, media and elites to counter enemy distortions and strengthen national resilience.