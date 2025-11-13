Iran’s armed forces spokesman: “We never weaken”

Shekarchi said that this same spirit of devotion could be seen among other martyred commanders of the Aerospace Force. “The Aerospace Force, through its reliance on divine guidance, continues its luminous path with strength and honor,” he added.

Shekarchi emphasized that the Armed Forces are moving forward “with ever-greater power and determination” under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, working toward raising the flag of dignity and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He highlighted Tehrani-Moghaddam’s vision of “the annihilation of the Zionist regime,” saying that this aspiration “will, by divine will, come true.”

Martyr Tehrani-Moghaddam is known as the father of Iran’s missile program.

Referring to the blood of the martyrs as the lifeblood of the Revolution, Shekarchi stated, “The pure blood of Tehrani-Moghaddam and his comrades is the source of our nation’s strength and vitality.”

Concluding his remarks, Shekarchi reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic grows more powerful with every sacrifice: “We never weaken; with the ascension of each of these beloved martyrs to the divine realm, the Islamic Republic of Iran becomes mightier and more resolute. This sacred and divine path will continue under the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader, as the Iranian nation upholds the banner of resistance and honor.”