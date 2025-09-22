Commanders of Iran’s IRGC, Army pledge unified, swift response to any aggression

In a meeting at the Army headquarters marking the start of Sacred Defense Week, General Mohammad Pakpour met with General Amir Hatami, commander of the Army, in a ceremony attended by senior officers.

General Hatami praised the Revolution’s goals of “independence, freedom and an Islamic republic,” saying they remain non-negotiable despite longstanding pressure from foreign powers.

He stressed that the solidarity and coordination between the Army and the IRGC constitute “a steadfast pillar of national security” and a protective shield against foreign plots and provocations.

He recalled past periods of hardship and sacrifice, including the Iran-Iraq war, as proof that Iran will not compromise on national interests.

Addressing external actors, General Hatami warned that “the slightest aggression will be met by a unified, rapid, intelligent and forceful response from the Army and the IRGC,” and cautioned that any further miscalculation would bring “a decisive and regrettable reaction.”

The meeting took place months after Iranian forces engaged in a severe conflict with the US-Israeli alliance that ended in a ceasefire.