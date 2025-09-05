Gen. Abdollahi appointed as new cmdr. of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters

In his first message after assuming office, Abdollahi stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces are “better prepared and more advanced than ever before,” adding that the people of Iran “should have no concern about the future.”

He succeeds the late General Gholam Ali Rashid, the former commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who was martyred in the opening hours of the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against Iran last June.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is the supreme operational command in Iran, tasked with the planning, coordination, and supervision of the country’s armed forces. It plays a pivotal role in shaping Iran’s defense strategy and ensuring coordination among all branches of the armed forces.