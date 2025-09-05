Friday, September 5, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Gen. Abdollahi appointed as new cmdr. of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters

By IFP Editorial Staff

Major General Ali Abdollahi has been officially appointed as the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the highest operational military command in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his first message after assuming office, Abdollahi stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces are “better prepared and more advanced than ever before,” adding that the people of Iran “should have no concern about the future.”

He succeeds the late General Gholam Ali Rashid, the former commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who was martyred in the opening hours of the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against Iran last June.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is the supreme operational command in Iran, tasked with the planning, coordination, and supervision of the country’s armed forces. It plays a pivotal role in shaping Iran’s defense strategy and ensuring coordination among all branches of the armed forces.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks