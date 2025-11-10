IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Defense minister: Iranian defense industry shows significant growth since 12-day war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Army

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has said that the country’s defense production has improved in both quantity and quality compared to the period before the 12-day war.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on the government’s one-year performance under the Seventh Development Plan, Nasirzadeh said these advancements have been a source of national pride, and there is no concern regarding the defense sector’s progress.

He further spoke about efforts to involve the private sector, including issuing a new regulation in February and establishing a defense cooperation center.

Nasirzadeh noted that the defense ministry has also organized exhibitions and has created a specialized think tank to support planning and innovation in defense.

The Iranian defense chief noted that 36 defense projects have been identified, with 15 achieving 70–100% progress in the first year, five reaching about 70%, and 16 in feasibility study stages.

He also pointed to domestic production of steel, agricultural complexes, diesel engines, and defense equipment, with 582 items fully localized, 59% of which involved private sector cooperation.

Nasirzadeh added that the defense ministry supports aerospace projects, including satellite construction and launchers, and continues providing logistical assistance to police forces and the Basij.

He called on parliament and government to ensure funding for ongoing initiatives.

