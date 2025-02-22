Iran launches major joint military exercise Zolfaghar 1403

The large-scale drill involves infantry, armored, and mechanized units, as well as defense systems, naval forces, and subsurface and surface vessels, which have been deployed to the exercise area in recent days.

The participating forces began executing various operational exercises, marking the start of the main phase of the joint drill.

According to Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the commander of the exercise, the primary objective of the maneuver is to enhance the defensive and deterrent capabilities of Iran against potential threats on land, air, and sea.

Admiral Sayyari emphasized that any adversary considering an attack on Iran’s territorial integrity or national interests should be aware of the severe consequences they would face.

He stated, “Any enemy that imagines it can harm our territorial integrity or our interests on land, air, or sea will undoubtedly face significant damage in return.”

The exercise also aims to test new tactics developed by the younger generation within the Iranian Army.

Admiral Sayyari highlighted that the drills serve as a platform to evaluate advanced weaponry, including new, smart, precision-guided munitions and various missile systems, which are integrated into the military’s operational framework annually.