Iran arrests 22 over ethnic tensions in West Azarbaijan Province

General Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the provincial police commander, said on Monday the arrests followed reports that separatist groups attempted to exploit large public gatherings to promote ethnic divisions.

General Jahanbakhsh stated that the suspects sought to “create discord among Iran’s ethnic communities” during an annual religious commemoration, which drew significant crowds in cities like the provincial capital, Urmia.

“Through close coordination between police and vigilant citizens, we identified and neutralized the plot aimed at undermining national unity,” the police commander said.

Authorities say the detainees were influenced by “misguided statements,” without further clarifying.

General Jahanbakhsh warned that anyone threatening national cohesion would face “decisive legal action,” noting that foreign adversaries often seek to exploit Iran’s ethnic diversity.

The development comes days after a man was arrested in Urmia for insulting and provoking Kurdish citizens during a religious ceremony.

Several Iranian officials, including Islamic culture minister, have issued warnings against inciting ethnic and religious tensions in the country.

The city of Urmia, in northwestern Iran, is known for being a region where various ethnic groups, including Kurds and Turks, have lived peacefully together for generations.