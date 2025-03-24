Iranian minister warns against provoking ethnic, religious divisions

In a post on X, Salehi emphasized the dangers of exploiting such divisions, writing, “Ethnic and religious fault lines in Iran must not be provoked; they can quickly turn into destructive and blazing flames.”

He urged citizens to remain vigilant, stressing that any actions or rhetoric undermining national unity could pose significant risks, especially given the current circumstances in the country.

The warning comes amid reports of a man being arrested in Urmia for insulting and provoking Kurdish citizens during a religious ceremony.

According to the West Azarbaijan Police Information Center, the individual was swiftly detained and handed over to judicial authorities.

Authorities also accused opposition media of spreading false information and conducting psychological operations to sow discord among residents of Urmia, where Kurds and Azeri ethnic groups have peacefully coexisted for generations.

The arrested individual had reportedly made inflammatory statements, including threatening to “fill the dried-up Lake Urmia with the blood of Kurds.”