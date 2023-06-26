Monday, June 26, 2023
Dozens injured in marketplace fire in northwest Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Firefighters

The number of the injured from the fire incident at a marketplace in the northwestern Iranian city of Naghadeh has risen to 35.

The injured are mainly shop owners and other residents of the marketplace and were hurt by inhaling toxic gases from the flames.

Some of the injured have been hospitalized.

Officials say the inferno in Amin marketplace of Naghade, in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, is now under control after consuming all 50 shops in the marketplace.

The incident happened on Sunday night and fire services as well as other rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire has been reportedly an electrical short circuit.

