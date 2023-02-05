Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits quake-hit villages in West Azerbaijan Province

President Raisi issued the order during a visit to the city of Khoy on Sunday.

He added that the rebuilding must be as such that would make houses and buildings resistant enough to unexpected incidents.

The president also said the government will provide necessary loans for the reconstruction of the areas destroyed or damaged by the quake.

He said some loans will be paid by favor and others are interest-free.

Raisi noted that another earthquake hit Khoy and its surroundings three months ago but the government succeeded in getting damaged buildings rebuilt during the period.

He urged security officials to identify those who spread baseless rumors and make people worried.

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Khoy killed 3 people and wounded around one thousand. It destroyed hundreds of buildings as well.

Some are criticizing authorities for what they call their “poor handling” of the crisis in Khoy. But the government says it is doing its best to solve the problems of the quake-stricken people in and around the city.

Most of Iran is made up of quake-prone areas and earthquakes are commonplace in the country.