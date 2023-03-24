Dozens injured as Iran’s Khoy struck by magnitude 5.6 earthquake again

More than 80 people were injured in the incident.

The National Seismological Center affiliated to Tehran University said the earthquake hit at 06:46 a.m. local time on Friday in a region situated 19 km from Khoy, West Azarbaijan Province.

Crisis management officials said 70 people have been lightly injured in Salmas County.

Similarly in Khoy, 12 people sought medical care at hospitals, they said.

Local officials said the tremor caused little material damage in the affected areas.

On 28 January 2023, an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Khoy, killing three people and injuring hundreds of others.

More than 60 aftershocks were recorded, two of which measured 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake destroyed 15,000 houses across 70 villages.