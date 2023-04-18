Lake Urmia’s water level increases, more tourists attracted

That’s according to the head of the working group tasked with saving the lake. Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian told IRNA News Agency that the revival projects and a rise in downpours raised the level of the water.

He added that contrary to expectations, the construction of dams in the Lake Urmia basin has played a significant role in water management and supply of drinking water to people in the region.

Referring to the plans aimed at stabilizing Lake Urmia’s condition, Motamedian said in addition to the transfer of water from different basins to the lake, the climatic conditions are also effective in preserving it.

He blamed the current situation of Lake Urmia on what has happened over the past 20 years such as climate change, a decrease in downpours and huge consumption of water.

Officials declared several weeks ago that good days are back for Lake Urmia after the opening of a canal that will transmit water from Kani Sib region to the lake. This has caused an increase in the number of tourists to the region too.