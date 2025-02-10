Monday, February 10, 2025
type here...
Media WireSecurity

IRGC commander says Iran manufactured long-range Supersonic cruise missile

By IFP Media Wire
Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy has produced a supersonic cruise missile that can hit the targets at long ranges, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has announced.

Tangsiri announced on Sunday that his forces will unveil a new supersonic cruise missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers.

He noted that the smart cruise missile has been designed and manufactured on the basis of artificial intelligence.

The IRGC Navy is in possession of missiles that can be fired from the north of the Persian Gulf to detonate targets in the Sea of Oman, the commander said.

“We do not need any more to carry out coastal operations to fire the missiles, as this can be done inland,” he added.

The commander said that the entire southern coast of Iran, which stretches 2,200 kilometers along the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea, has been armed by the IRGC Navy, the Iranian Navy, and the naval Basij forces.

Admiral Tangsiri added a lot of the IRGC Navy’s military equipment have been stored in subterranean bases under high mountains at the southern coastal regions, so that no missile or bunker buster could harm them.

Last month, the IRGC Navy unveiled a strategic underground base, which it said was one of the numerous complexes accommodating combat, missile-launching and minelayer vessels.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks