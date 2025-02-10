IRGC commander says Iran manufactured long-range Supersonic cruise missile

Tangsiri announced on Sunday that his forces will unveil a new supersonic cruise missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers.

He noted that the smart cruise missile has been designed and manufactured on the basis of artificial intelligence.

The IRGC Navy is in possession of missiles that can be fired from the north of the Persian Gulf to detonate targets in the Sea of Oman, the commander said.

“We do not need any more to carry out coastal operations to fire the missiles, as this can be done inland,” he added.

The commander said that the entire southern coast of Iran, which stretches 2,200 kilometers along the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea, has been armed by the IRGC Navy, the Iranian Navy, and the naval Basij forces.

Admiral Tangsiri added a lot of the IRGC Navy’s military equipment have been stored in subterranean bases under high mountains at the southern coastal regions, so that no missile or bunker buster could harm them.

Last month, the IRGC Navy unveiled a strategic underground base, which it said was one of the numerous complexes accommodating combat, missile-launching and minelayer vessels.