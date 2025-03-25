US claims on Iran’s oil industry baseless: FM

Araghchi and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, discussed regional developments on the phone.

During their conversation, Araghchi and Hussein held consultations on the latest developments following the resumption of the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the U.S. military attack against Yemen.

The Iranian foreign minister strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s continued genocide in Gaza and repeated aggression against Lebanon – which are carried out in gross violation of ceasefire agreements and with a clear green light from the US- and the regime’s killing of innocent women and children.

Araghchi called for immediate action by the international community, especially regional and Islamic countries, to stop these crimes and acts of aggression and to prevent further insecurity in the entire region.

He referred to the serious dangers posed by the US’s abuse of bases in regional countries and their airspace for aggression against regional nations.

Araghchi stressed the need for all countries to take necessary measures to protect their sovereignty and prevent the use of their territory and facilities by foreign military forces to destabilize other countries.

Araghchi also referred to the illegal US sanctions against the Iranian oil industry, saying the accusations levelled by US officials in order to pressure Iran have no basis or credibility.

He added neighboring and friendly nations are expected to be wary of Washington’s seditious and divisive actions which have no aim but to destroy friendly relations between regional nations in line with the sinister goals of the Zionist regime.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, voiced serious concern over the trend of developments in the region and the serious threats posed by the acts of aggression against Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Hussein also underscored the need for consensus and cooperation among regional countries to help alleviate the suffering of the oppressed Palestinian people and prevent regional peace and stability from being endangered.