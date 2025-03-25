IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

WATCH: Moment devastating flood sweeps through village in Iran’s Kermanshah

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Flood

A powerful flood tore through the village of Darbdarreh in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, following intense rainfall that began on March 20.

Shocking video footage captured the moment the rushing waters surged into the village, sweeping away livestock, vehicles, and parts of buildings.

The deluge, caused by the overflowing of local rivers and seasonal springs in the Sar Firouzabad district, inflicted widespread damage.

According to local officials, at least ten homes were destroyed, dozens more damaged, and over 200 head of livestock—including sheep and cattle—were killed. Several agricultural machines and personal vehicles were also left mangled or submerged.

The storm hit just after midnight on the first day of the Persian New Year (Nowruz), catching many residents off guard.

Significant damage was reported to the village’s water, electricity, and road infrastructure.

Relief workers have begun clearing debris and delivering supplies to affected families, while authorities warn of continued risks due to forecast rain in the coming days.

