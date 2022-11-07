Iranian Official: 500 assault weapons, ammunition seized from rioters in Kermanshah

Bahman Amiri Moqaddam said on Monday that the weapons seized included AK-47s, pistols, and other arms.

“The Corps, Police, and intelligence and security apparatuses are monitoring the activities of the rioters and the deceived at full capacity and the province’s judicial system will confront them severely,” Amiri Moqaddam said, referring to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He asked people to promptly report any suspicious activity to security organizations.

The death in “morality police” custody of a young woman on September 16 sparked widespread protests and deadly riots in Iran.

Iranian security forces have since reported several attacks on police stations and personnel.