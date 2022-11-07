Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecuritySelected

Iranian Official: 500 assault weapons, ammunition seized from rioters in Kermanshah

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Security Forces

The governor of Kermanshah Province, in Iran’s west, says 500 assault weapons and ammunition have been discovered and confiscated during “recent riots.”

Bahman Amiri Moqaddam said on Monday that the weapons seized included AK-47s, pistols, and other arms.

“The Corps, Police, and intelligence and security apparatuses are monitoring the activities of the rioters and the deceived at full capacity and the province’s judicial system will confront them severely,” Amiri Moqaddam said, referring to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He asked people to promptly report any suspicious activity to security organizations.

The death in “morality police” custody of a young woman on September 16 sparked widespread protests and deadly riots in Iran.

Iranian security forces have since reported several attacks on police stations and personnel.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks