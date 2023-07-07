IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesSport Purebred horse festival held in Iran’s Kermanshah Province By IFP Editorial Staff July 7, 2023 A purebred horse festival has been held in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, with 100 horses from around the country joining the event. More in pictures: 1 of 11 › Subscribe TagsKermanshah ProvinceSociety and CultureSports Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles Iran’s Nan-e Barbari gets 3rd spot on Taste Atlas list of world’s best flatbreads July 7, 2023 Iranian rapper receives death sentence, later commuted to imprisonment: Report July 5, 2023 Grape harvest in Greater Gazavieh, Iran’s Kuzestan Province July 4, 2023 Iran tourism: Lake turning pink July 4, 2023 Renowned Iranian singer Chavoshi reacts to desecration of Holy Qur’an in Sweden July 1, 2023 Mob attacks site of live concert in southern Iranian city, injuring two July 1, 2023 Pilgrimage ritual on mountain top in northwest Iran July 1, 2023 Veteran Iranian actress Farimah Farjami passes away at 71 July 1, 2023 Latest articles Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Nablus July 7, 2023 Russia says evidence of Iranian drone use in Ukraine “ridiculous” July 7, 2023 Iran’s Nan-e Barbari gets 3rd spot on Taste Atlas list of world’s best flatbreads July 7, 2023 MP says Iran won’t back down on rights in disputed Arash gas field in Persian Gulf July 7, 2023 China urges US to lift all anti-Iran sanctions July 7, 2023 Russia rejects efforts to deny Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear energy: Diplomat July 7, 2023 Popular articles Dizi Recipe (Famous Iranian food) June 5, 2023 Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022