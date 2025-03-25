Iran qualifies for 2026 World Cup after 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan

Coming into the match with 19 points from six wins and a draw, Team Melli only needed one point to officially qualify. However, Uzbekistan, sitting three points behind and eager to make history, gave Iran a tough fight.

The visitors struck first in the 16th minute when Khojimat Erkinov finished off a sequence that began with a long ball from Yusupov and a clever setup by Shomurodov and Saifiyev.

Iran responded early in the second half when Mehdi Taremi volleyed in a stunning equalizer after a brilliant assist from Sardar Azmoun, set up by Mehdi Ghaedi’s chip.

But Uzbekistan answered immediately. In the very next minute, Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s free kick slipped past Iran’s defense and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to restore their lead.

Iran continued to push and was eventually rewarded in the 83rd minute when Taremi capitalized on a defensive lapse to level the score once again.

With this result, Iran finishes the group stage unbeaten with 20 points, topping Group A and punching its ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Uzbekistan, still in strong position with 17 points, remains in contention for qualification.