Coronavirus in Iran: Students Pursuing Studies via Online, TV Programs

Mohsen Haj-Mirzaei said students can continue their studies by watching the programs under the guidance of their teachers.

He said President Hassan Rouhani has approved decisions made by the National Coronavirus Management Committee with regards to the closure of schools in areas where the virus has been detected.

“Having passed through hardly negotiable pathways, the vigilant Iranian nation has learned how to turn threats into opportunities. So, the closure of schools does not mean education has stopped,” said the minister.

“In line with the enforcement of the president’s order, and as planned, students should follow their studies via the state TV under the supervision of their teachers,” he noted.

In line with measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the president has instructed the National Coronavirus Management Committee to take the necessary action to offer online and televised educational programs to students in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology as well as the state radio and TV.