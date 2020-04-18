Self-Isolation: An Opportunity to Explore World’s Cultural Heritage

In a message on the International Day for Monuments and Sites, Ali-Asghar Mounesan said the world’s historical heritage belongs to all human beings, and it must be protected by all countries.

He noted that historic buildings and sites are among the most influential parts of national and global culture and identity.

He mentioned that “Common Culture, Common Heritage and Common Responsibility” are the three themes of the slogan of the International Council on Monuments and Sites this year.

The Council, he added, has selected a strategic slogan for each year to call on societies to pay more attention to common historical heritage.

Iran’s cultural heritage minister extended congratulation on the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites.

He said the ICOMOS’ slogan this year, “Common Culture, Common Heritage, Common Responsibility”, is fully in line with the needs of the world and highlights the duty of all nations to preserve historical assets.

“This year, we are celebrating the International Day for Monuments and Sites while we are in a completely different situation than in previous years; a special situation that naturally prevents any event from being held in Iran’s historical buildings and sites and many other parts of the world. At the same time, it is an opportunity for the world to get a better understanding of the common heritage of humanity through the cyberspace,” reads his message.

In such situation, he noted, it would be good to take advantage of the restrictions and threats, to give citizens the chance to spend time at home on useful packages introducing historical buildings and sites in cyberspace and also by using the capacity of other media.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts congratulates all experts, professors and researchers, managers, lovers and supporters of cultural heritage, and will try to take full advantage of this year’s slogan. The ministry will use the capacity of all sections of society, especially non-governmental organisations, cultural heritage protectors and associations as well as all stakeholders in this field, to improve the protection and preservation of monuments and historical sites, he concluded.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) has named April 18 as the International Day for Monuments and Sites.