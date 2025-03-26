Congratulations pour in on Iranian soccer team’s World Cup qualification

FIFA President Gianni Infantino posted a video and led the tributes, stating, “Many many congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Iran for brilliantly qualifying to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.”

Team Melli clinched their spot at the 2026 global football showcase following an intense 2-2 stalemate with Uzbekistan at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Entering the crucial qualifier with an impressive 19-point haul from six victories and one draw, Iran merely required a single point to guarantee progression.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to the national football team for securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This achievement, coinciding with the beginning of the New Year [1404 in the Persian calendar], heralds continued national and sporting successes for our country throughout the year,” the President stated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the achievement as “the perfect completion of Nowruz celebrations for Iranians worldwide,” praising the team’s fighting spirit and the support from football authorities.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf hailed the qualification as “a glorious accomplishment bringing pride and joy to the Iranian people.”