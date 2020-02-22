Researchers Using Natural Killer Cells to Treat Brain Tumors

The laboratory phase of the test has been carried out and the researchers are waiting for the authorisation and funding required to perform it on humans.

Marzieh Ebrahimi, a spokesman for the Royan Institute Cancerous Stem Cells, told IRNA that researchers were able to identify a group of natural killer cells that could eliminate the brain tumor cells in the pre-clinical phase (animal experiments).

“Researchers are trying to cure brain cancers,” she added.

She noted that the plan would likely be approved by the end of current Iranian year in order to give service to Iranian patients.

A brain tumor is a collection, or mass, of abnormal cells in the brain. The skull, which encloses the brain, is very rigid. Any growth inside such a restricted space can cause problems. Brain tumors can be cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous.

Natural killer cells (also known as NK cells) are a type of lymphocyte (a white blood cell) and a component of innate immune system. NK cells play a major role in the host-rejection of both tumours and virally infected cells.

