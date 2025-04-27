Judiciary: Iran ready to execute perpetrator of Azerbaijani embassy attack

Asghar Jahangir confirmed that the trial, primary court ruling, and final approval of the qisas sentence by the Supreme Court have all been completed. “The Judiciary is fully prepared to carry out the execution,” he stated.

Jahangir explained that under Iranian law, for a qisas sentence to be executed, the victim’s blood owners—or their legal representatives—must formally request the enforcement of the sentence or be present at the appointed time for its execution. “So far, neither the blood owners nor their attorneys have approached us for this purpose. Therefore, despite the Judiciary’s full readiness and the completion of the legal process, the execution has not yet taken place,” he added.

This comes after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed the embassy attack was “a premeditated terrorist act” against Azerbaijan.

He criticized the slow progress and called on Iran’s new administration to ensure that not only the individual who carried out the attack but also those “who were behind him” face justice.

On 27 January 2023, an armed individual infiltrated the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, killing the head of the embassy’s security team, and injuring three other Azerbaijani nationals. The attacker cited personal and family problems as his motive.