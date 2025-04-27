IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Severe thunderstorm hits Tehran, 1 killed, 24 injured

By IFP Editorial Staff

A powerful thunderstorm swept across Tehran Province on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least 24 people, according to the spokesperson for the Tehran Emergency Medical Services.

Of the injured, 8 individuals were treated at the scene while the others were hospitalized.

Authorities have warned that the number of casualties may rise as assessments continue.

The sudden storm brought intense rainfall and rapidly changed weather conditions to the capital, uprooting trees and causing significant disruptions across the city.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media captured the apocalyptic scenes of the storm’s arrival, with strong winds and torrential rain battering streets and neighborhoods.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert as they continue to address damage and potential injuries resulting from the severe weather.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks