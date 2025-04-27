Severe thunderstorm hits Tehran, 1 killed, 24 injured

Of the injured, 8 individuals were treated at the scene while the others were hospitalized.

Authorities have warned that the number of casualties may rise as assessments continue.

The sudden storm brought intense rainfall and rapidly changed weather conditions to the capital, uprooting trees and causing significant disruptions across the city.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media captured the apocalyptic scenes of the storm’s arrival, with strong winds and torrential rain battering streets and neighborhoods.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert as they continue to address damage and potential injuries resulting from the severe weather.