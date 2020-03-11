President Urges Iranians to Take Coronavirus Seriously

“Everybody must take the issue of coronavirus seriously,” President Rouhani said in a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday.

There is a consensus in the world that to fight coronavirus, the chain must be cut from its origin, Rouhani said, urging people to minimise their urban and interurban travel.

President Rouhani said, “The Government members are doing their best to minimise the COVID-19 tolls on the economy and people’s lives.”

He further appreciated the hard work of all the people involved in fighting COVID-19 in the country, saying, “The upcoming Nowruz holidays are a good opportunity to win the fight against coronavirus.”

Rouhani said the holidays shouldn’t turn into unmanaged travels, giving the virus a chance to further spread in the country.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected over 8,000 and killed nearly 300 people in Iran.

The government has closed all schools and universities until the end of the Iranian calendar year, and reduced working hours in order to keep people indoors and contain the virus.