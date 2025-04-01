April 1st: Marking the birth of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The landmark decision came through Iran’s first nationwide referendum, held only weeks after the Islamic Revolution’s victory on February 11, 1979.

With an impressive 98.2% of voters saying “yes,” the day marked a decisive departure from centuries of monarchy.

The referendum was initiated by Ayatollah Khomeini, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who called upon the interim government to organize a free vote, ensuring Iranians could determine the future form of governance.

The referendum saw active participation both within the country and among the diaspora. Out of 22.8 million eligible voters, more than 20 million cast their ballots.

The commemoration comes amid ongoing tensions with the West over Iran’s nuclear program and regional policies.

While commemorations focused on national independence achievements, some younger Iranians who interviewed with IRNA news agency expressed mixed views.

A 21-year-old student acknowledged the system’s “independence from foreign powers” but hoped for “improved conditions.” An engineer criticized corruption among some officials’ families while affirming national pride.