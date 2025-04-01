Iran says Trump’s rhetoric reckless, warns against US, Israeli adventurism

The letter, addressed to UN Security Council President Christine Markussen Lassen and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, came in response to recent threats by US President Donald Trump against Iran.

Iravani referred to Trump’s interview with NBC News, where the US president warned that if Iran does not “back down” on its nuclear stance, it will face “a bombing like never before.”

The Iranian envoy condemned these remarks as reckless and hostile, stressing that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter—particularly Article 2(4), which explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against any nation’s territorial integrity or political independence.

The letter further said Trump has been systematically disregarding and violating international norms since taking office in January 2025, warning that his repeated threats of force against sovereign states set a dangerous precedent in global affairs

Iravani wrote that it is deeply regrettable and alarming that the US, despite being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, openly disregards its obligations under the UN Charter and wields military power as a primary tool to advance its political and geopolitical agendas.

The Iranian envoy called on the Security Council to fulfill its duty under the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security, urging the body to condemn the US president’s threats as violations of international law and the UN Charter.