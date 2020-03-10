Coronavirus Kills Record-Breaking Number of Iranians in 24 Hours

Kianoush Jahanpour, the Health Ministry’s spokesman, announced on Monday that 881 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, including the 54 new deaths.

Now the total number of infections in Iran has increased to 8,042 and the death toll to 291, he added.

According to Jahanpour, 2,731 have also recovered and been discharged from hospital so far.

The 8,042 confirmed cases so far include 2,114 in Tehran, 886 in Mazandaran, 751 in Qom, 618 in Isfahan, 524 in Gilan, 416 in Markazi, 339 in Alborz, 257 in Qazvin, 222 in Khorasan Razavi, 221 in Semnan, 179 in Golestan, 176 in Lorestan, 151 in Fars, 146 in East Azarbaijan, 127 in Yazd, 110 in Khuzestan, 91 in Ardabil, 79 in Zanjan, 78 in Kurdistan, 77 in Hamadan, 73 in West Azarbaijan, 69 in Hormozgan, 56 in Ilam, 51 in Kermanshah, 51 in South Khorasan, 40 in Kerman, 40 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 37 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 34 in North Khorasan, 18 in Bushehr, and 11 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.