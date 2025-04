These two tankers, with 25 crew members, were systematically engaged in fuel smuggling in the central waters of the Persian Gulf. At the time of their seizure, they were carrying over three million liters of smuggled diesel fuel.

The vessels were intercepted during an operation carried out by the IRGC on Monday morning in the Persian Gulf.

With a judicial order, the tankers have been transferred to the Bushehr oil terminal for the offloading of the smuggled fuel.