No Coronavirus Case in Iran: Official

In a radio interview on Tuesday, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi dismissed concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran.

“People should not be worried and could take the same ordinary precautions as for cold and flu,” he noted, stressing that not a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported across the country.

Harirchi also noted that the Health Ministry and the Police are working in cooperation to screen every passenger from China at all airports and maritime checkpoints.

He noted that most of the passengers who have come to Iran from the infected cities are not being kept in quarantine, saying only 12 university students have been examined, but there is no cause for concern.

The deputy minister finally noted that the passengers departing from Iran for East and Southeast Asian countries receive travel guides to avoid the new virus infection.

Hundreds of people have been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and a number of the North American and European states.

The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 106, with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 4,500.