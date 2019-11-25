Iran News
‘Iran to Avenge Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination at Any Time Advisable’
Iran’s foreign minister says the country will respond to the US over the assassination of top General Qassem Soleimani at whatever time and in any manner that Tehran deems advisable.
Iranians Mourn General Soleimani’s Assassination
Iranian people held massive rallies on Friday to mourn General Soleimani's assassination
FM Zarif Pledges Cooperation with New IRGC Quds Force Chief
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has pledged that his ministry will keep working in collaboration with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and its new commander.
IRGC Rejects US Call for Proportional Response, Promises Severe Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
A senior Iranian military official says the United States should be awaiting severe revenge for the assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Iran Condemns Germany’s Backing for US Brutal, Illegal Actions
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman has condemned supportive positions attributed to the German government regarding the US assassination of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani.
FM Zarif, UN Chief Hold Phone Talks over Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Iran’s foreign minister has talked over the phone with the United Nations secretary general over the US assassination of top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.
Iran’s SNSC Slams Strike on Soleimani as US’ Biggest Strategic Mistake in Middle East
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has denounced the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani as the biggest strategic mistake that Washington has made in West Asia.
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Gen. Qa’ani as New Quds Force Chief
Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed a new commander to replace Major General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US airstrike in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday.
Spokesman: Response to Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Not Too Far
The spokesperson for the Iranian administration says the US would receive a “harsh response” to the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in not-too-distant future.
Armed Forces General Staff Vows Tough Retaliation for Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has warned the elements behind the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani to await a “harsh and regrettable” revenge.