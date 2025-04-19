Toubiron Valley: A natural wonder near Iran’s Dezful

The remarkable canyon features towering 100-meter-high sedimentary rock walls that provide constant shade and cool temperatures, often staying around 25°C even when nearby Dezful experiences 40°C+ heat.

The valley’s name comes from local dialect, with “Tou” meaning fever/heat and “Biron” meaning to cut – appropriately describing its natural air-conditioned environment.

Visitors can walk along the shaded riverbed, surrounded by wild grapevines, fig trees, and crystal-clear springs that support diverse aquatic life.

Geologically formed through millennia of water erosion, Toubiron’s unique conglomerate rock formations create a surreal landscape.

The valley serves as a natural drainage system, with groundwater emerging through its walls even in dry seasons.

Tourism officials recommend visiting between April and September for optimal conditions.