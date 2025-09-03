Minister: No ban on entry of foreign tourists to Iran

Speaking to local media, Salehi Amiri said, “Neither the ministry nor the government has issued any directive restricting the entry of foreign tourists.

We have received no official notification on such a matter, and there is no obstacle for foreign visitors to enter the country.”

Addressing Iran’s tourism strategy, the minister said that despite a sharp decline in arrivals, dropping by 75% after the recent regional conflict, the government remains committed to growth.

He noted that arrivals increased to 7.39 million tourists in 2024, up from 6.2 million in 2023, and projected 9.5 to 10 million visitors by March 2026, provided regional conditions stabilize.

Salehi Amiri emphasized a five-year development plan targeting 15 million foreign tourists, with priority markets including neighboring countries, the Persian Gulf states, and key partners such as China, India, and Russia.

He added that new incentives, including tax exemptions and infrastructure support, aim to boost investment in Iran’s tourism sector.