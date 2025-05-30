TourismIFP ExclusiveSelected

Shahr-e Babak: A Historic city in Iran rich in culture, natural attractions

By IFP Editorial Staff

Shahr-e Babak, a historic city in Iran’s Kerman Province, continues to be a captivating destination for those interested in the country’s historical and natural landscapes.

Known as the birthplace of the legendary Persian nationalist leader Babak Khorramdin, the city is believed to be named in his honor.

With a semi-arid climate, Shahr-e Babak experiences cold winters and hot summers due to its unique geographical position.

The city has seen economic and industrial growth, largely driven by the presence of major mineral resources, particularly the Miduk copper mine, one of the largest in the region.

Beyond its industrial significance, Shahr-e Babak is home to a wide range of cultural and natural attractions that draw both domestic and international visitors.

Notable sites include the ancient Azarshasp Fire Temple, historic fortresses, and traditional houses that reflect the area’s rich heritage.

Among its most prominent tourist destinations are the rock village of Meymand, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, Ayoub Cave, Azarbogh Fire Temple, the Mousa Khani Mansion, and the scenic Makhergeh Lake.

