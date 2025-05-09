Kashan’s traditional rosewater festival gains intl. recognition

Alireza Abdollahzadeh, Head of Kashan’s Cultural Heritage Department, announced the registration on May 2, marking a milestone in Iran’s efforts to professionalize and elevate its cultural festivals on the global stage.

Celebrated each spring, the rosewater festival is much more than a local tradition—it is a symbol of Iran’s intangible cultural heritage. The ritual involves the early morning handpicking of Damask roses, followed by the distillation of rosewater in large copper pots, producing one of the region’s most cherished artisanal goods.

The resulting rosewater is not only a staple of Kashan’s economy and a treasured souvenir, but also plays a sacred role in religious rituals, such as cleansing the shrines of revered figures and use during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Abdollahzadeh emphasized that the inclusion of this event in the international tourism calendar opens a new chapter in introducing Iran’s rich cultural identity to the world and attracting global visitors seeking authentic heritage experiences.