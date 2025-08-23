Foreign tourist arrivals in Iran up 48% this year, minister says

Speaking at an administrative council meeting in Lahijan, northern Iran, Salehi Amiri reported that over 7.39 million foreign visitors entered the country last year, generating $7.4 billion in revenue.

“We expect to reach 10 million tourists and around $10 billion in revenue by the end of this year,” he said.

Highlighting Gilan Province’s vast cultural, historical, and natural potential, the minister described the region as a “powerful engine for national development.”

He noted that tourism is more than just hotels and accommodations, calling it a key driver of economic transformation.

Salehi Amiri also underscored Iran’s global cultural significance, pointing out that over 50 historical sites are awaiting UNESCO World Heritage registration.

“Iran is not just unique; it is unparalleled,” he said, calling Lahijan “an open-air historical museum” with thousands of years of history, from medieval fortresses to Safavid-era polo fields.

He urged greater investment in tourism infrastructure to better showcase Iran’s cultural richness to international audiences.