Sabzineh agritourism farm boosts local economy in Iran’s Azadshahr

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Sabzineh agritourism farm in Azadshahr County, in Iran’s northern Golestan province, has emerged as a model of sustainable development by transforming traditional agriculture into an engaging tourism experience.

Established three years ago with the cultivation of lavender, the farm attracts visitors from across Iran during the blooming season from May to June.

The farm has created direct and indirect employment for approximately 255 people and offers a wide range of facilities, including eco-lodges, a fish farming pond, greenhouses, a handicrafts market, and a medicinal herb shop.

Looking ahead, Sabzineh plans to host a national Lavender Festival and expand its value chain to further support local producers and artisans.

