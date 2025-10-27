IFP ExclusiveTourism

Bazargan: Iran’s northwestern border city emerging as a tourism destination

By IFP Editorial Staff

The city of Bazargan, located in West Azerbaijan Province at Iran’s northwestern tip near the Turkish border, is drawing renewed attention as both a vital trade hub and a growing tourism destination.

Historically known as one of Iran’s most important gateways linking Europe and Asia, Bazargan’s strategic location has made it a focal point of cross-border commerce for decades.

Now, local authorities are highlighting the city’s potential beyond trade, introducing it as a scenic and culturally rich travel spot in the country’s borderlands.

Bazargan features a cold, mountainous climate and unspoiled natural beauty. Alongside its economic significance, the city offers a number of historical and environmental attractions that reflect the region’s deep heritage.

Prominent sites include Pournak Historical Bathhouse, Qapan Castle, Baghcheh Jugh Palace Museum, St. Mary Church of Maku, the Black Church (Qareh Kelisa), Boralan Wetland, Qaleh Jugh Waterfall, and Baroon Dam.

More in pictures:

