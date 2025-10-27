Bazargan: Iran’s northwestern border city emerging as a tourism destination

Historically known as one of Iran’s most important gateways linking Europe and Asia, Bazargan’s strategic location has made it a focal point of cross-border commerce for decades.

Now, local authorities are highlighting the city’s potential beyond trade, introducing it as a scenic and culturally rich travel spot in the country’s borderlands.

Bazargan features a cold, mountainous climate and unspoiled natural beauty. Alongside its economic significance, the city offers a number of historical and environmental attractions that reflect the region’s deep heritage.

Prominent sites include Pournak Historical Bathhouse, Qapan Castle, Baghcheh Jugh Palace Museum, St. Mary Church of Maku, the Black Church (Qareh Kelisa), Boralan Wetland, Qaleh Jugh Waterfall, and Baroon Dam.

More in pictures: